Honesdale eclipse weather: Mostly sunny skies, high in upper 50s forecast

Three days out from the partial solar eclipse, the National Weather Service is forecasting a mostly sunny day on Monday in Honesdale.

The NWS is also forecasting a high near 58.

Historically, clear skies are more likely than not. There's a 56.6% chance of clear skies in Honesdale on April 8, according to a review of cloud data by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies.

Elsewhere around the Poconos, the NWS forecasts highs near 61 for Milford and 62 for Stroudsburg with mostly sunny skies. The forecast for Mount Pocono is sunny with a high near 57.

Where to go: Partial solar eclipse watch parties in the Poconos

Watch parties are planned outdoors at Grey Towers National Historic Site, Van Scott Nature Reserve, the Wayne County Public Library and Pocono Mountain Public Library.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

