Honesdale eclipse weather: Mostly sunny skies, high in upper 50s forecast

Six days out from the partial solar eclipse, forecasts show mostly sunny skies for April 8.

For Honesdale, the National Weather Service is forecasting a high near 57, while AccuWeather says 59 degrees. Both expect mostly sunny skies.

Historically, clear skies are more likely than not. There's a 56.6% chance of clear skies in Honesdale on April 8, according to a review of cloud data by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies.

Elsewhere around the Poconos, the NWS forecasts highs near 62 for Milford, 60 for Stroudsburg and 54 for Mount Pocono, all with mostly sunny skies.

Several viewing parties are planned outdoors.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

