Honesdale council pursues borough manager; two applicants have backed out

By unanimous vote, Honesdale council on Feb. 26 agreed to contract Keystone Municipal Solutions to identify a part-time interim borough manager.

The contract calls for $10,500, with half up front for recruiting. Should the borough on its own find a suitable applicant for hire, the second half would not have to be paid, said Councilor Noelle Mundy, for the Personnel Committee.

The hourly rate will be $135 an hour, three days a week for a maximum of a total of $2,500, Council President James Brennan noted.

"Which is why we are scurrying to find our own borough manager," Mundy said. "It is a pricey contract, but it is something that the borough desperately needs at this point, somebody to get in here and help get us organized and on the right track.”

Many of the borough manager's duties now fall on the borough secretary, Judy Poltanis. Mundy said that Poltanis does an "amazing job" but is a lot for one person and is dealing with things she should not have to. Councilor James Hamill said it was prudent to enact this transition but hopefully would find a full-time manager as soon as possible.

Poltanis said that the borough paid $26,000 last year to this firm. They vetted candidates and sent applications to the Personnel Committee. Twice, the borough offered the job to a chosen applicant, but both times the applicant backed out.

Mundy stated that the committee has applicants now that could be fruitful, so hopefully well within the 90 days of the contract a full-time manager will be hired. The interim is expected to continue for a while to orient the full-time person.

Park stage fee

The council approved a fee policy adopted for nonprofit groups for the new portable entertainment stage for Central Park. Nonprofit organizations will be required to pay a $250 refundable deposit to help toward the insurance deductible should any damage arise. The council approved the policy 6-1 (David Nilsen voting "no"). A fee schedule for profit-making entities is pending.

The new Central Park event stage was purchased by Honesdale Borough in 2023 using grants and donations. It is seen being examined by the Public Works Department in November after being delivered. The expandable mobile stage is expected to see much use in 2024. It replaces the old stage owned by Wayne County Creative Arts Council, which hosts a series of park concerts in June and July.

The new, state-of-the-art expandable stage, which cost around $170,000, was delivered to the borough last November.

A $30,000 grant from the county and $10,000 from Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau helped pay for it, with the balance coming from Honesdale Parks & Recreation Commission and Berris Memorial Fund. Councilor James Hamill, chair of Parks & Rec, affirmed that donations are welcome to help offset the cost.

It replaces the old stage owned by Wayne County Creative Arts Council (WCCAC), a nonprofit which hosts 13 park concerts June 10 to July 31. WCCAC donated its stage to Camp Freedom in Carbondale, which serves veterans, first responders and others. This is the 57th year for WCCAC, which was founded by Art E. Fausshauer.

Honesdale Roots & Rhythm hosts annual concerts in the park on June 15. Hamill stated they have not yet specifically requested use of the new stage.

Hamill commented that the new stage will help make "an amazing experience" for residents and visitors, at a time when many exciting developments are under preparation, including a downtown commercial revitalization program, a walking riverside trail along 12th Street and the county's plans for a park-like atmosphere and improved boat launch at the former Industrial Point.

Downtown prom

Honesdale High School's senior prom is being planned this year in downtown Honesdale, at 6th & River, Saturday, May 11. 6th & River is a multi-use event space created in the historic red brick, former Katz Underwear factory, 525 Church St.

Council approved the annual placement of balloons and ribbons on parking meters for May 11-12 in celebration of the prom. In making the motion, Councilor James Hamill commented it was the first time in his memory that the prom was held downtown, and it was an opportunity to highlight what Honesdale has to offer.

Contacted afterwards, Wayne Highlands Superintendent Gregory Frigoletto said that the prom had been held on many occasions at Camp Bryn Mawr, outside of town, and at Anthracite Hotel in Carbondale and Genetti's in Dickson City on a limited basis.

More items

Zachary Mead was approved for hire as a part-time Honesdale police officer. Councilor Jason Newbon expressed encouragement to see the police department grow, now counting six part-time officers and three full-time officers.

During January, Honesdale Police addressed one assault, three thefts, two vandalism incidents, two cases of drug possession, one DUI and two disorderly conduct incidents. Honesdale Fire Department answered 40 calls, including nine motor vehicle crashes, two structure fires and one vehicle fire.

The council approved the purchase of security cameras for Central Park at a cost of $5,855.42. Hamill, who made the motion, said the next step would be to decide who will monitor the video. He said this will be under the purview of the police department. Potentially they will be able to see a live stream of the park, to watch for vandalism, he said.

The council approved 6-1 (Nilsen voting "no") to apply a second time for a $250,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant on behalf of Wayne Pike Trails and Waterways Alliance. Molly Rodgers with Lackawaxen River Trails said the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program funds will be used to develop an approximate 1,800-foot walking trail by the river from 4th Street to Brown Street. She said this will be the "first step" for a planned trail all the way to Hawley.

After much discussion, the council agreed 5-2 to replace a loader used by the Department of Public Works with an excavator and skid steerer, which requires transport by trailer. They also agreed, 6-1, to suspend a prior motion to trade in the loader and have the Street and Finance committees review the matter.

Two Easter egg hunts were approved for Central Park: Thrive Church, March 23, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Crosspoint Bible Church, March 30, 9 a.m. to noon.

David Wright was given permission to provide a memorial Flag for Irving Cliff, for the third year.

Honesdale Borough Council meets on the fourth Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 958 Main St. The agenda is posted at honesdaleborough.com.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Honesdale council pursues borough manager; prom going downtown