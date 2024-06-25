Honduras man sentenced, deported, in 2017 Bloomer rape case

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Honduras man accused in a July 2017 sexual assault at a Bloomer hotel was instead convicted Monday of burglary and bail jumping as part of a plea agreement, and he will be deported as part of his sentence.

Jesus F. Dominguez-Sorto, 26, of Norcross, Ga., was first deported from the United States back to Honduras in September 2017 after he was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim.

Dominguez-Sorto appeared in person in court Monday, where he entered no contest pleas to both charges. He opted not to speak to the court before sentencing.

Judge James Isaacson ordered 7½ years in prison and five years of extended supervision, but that sentence is imposed-and-stayed. He was given credit for 464 days already served.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell acknowledged there was “not a factual basis” for the burglary conviction.

“This offer is based on the totality of the circumstances,” Newell told Isaacson, adding that Dominguez-Sorto will be deported back to Honduras.

Isaacson agreed with Newell that the charge doesn’t meet what is described in the police report, but he followed the joint agreement and found Dominguez-Sorto guilty of the burglary and bail jumping charges.

As terms of his probation, Dominguez-Sorto cannot have any contact with the victim in the case, and he must submit a DNA sample. Isaacson also ordered six years of probation.

Another man also charged with the sexual assault, 34-year-old Julio C. Gonzalez, also was deported at the same time as Dominguez-Sorto in 2017.

A Spanish interpreter was used via phone conferencing for the hearing. Dominguez-Sorto’s attorneys had previously questioned if the Bloomer Police Department acted properly during the arrest by not obtaining an interpreter to communicate with Dominguez-Sorto.

According to the criminal complaint, the assault took place at Bloomer Inn & Suites, 1616 Woodard Road. The hotel has a video surveillance system that caught the interaction between the 18-year-old woman and the two men. The woman went to the hotel lobby at 2:30 a.m. to smoke a cigarette. The two men approached her and talked with her, and eventually led her to their hotel room at 4:24 a.m. She was seen on the camera system running from their room at 5:17 a.m., wrapped in a flannel T-shirt, not wearing shoes, and banging other hotel room doors, crying and yelling.

The woman went to a hospital in Eau Claire for a sexual assault medical exam. She admitted to police she had been drinking alcohol. She recalled being taken to a room by a person she didn’t know, where her clothes were removed and she was sexually assaulted by one of the men. The victim was not present at the sentencing.

Isaacson issued a bench warrant for their arrest in 2017, with the stipulation it would only become active if either man ever returned to the United States. Court records don’t indicate when or where Dominguez-Sorto was arrested in the United States.