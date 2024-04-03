Honduran man pleads guilty in Prattville rape of teenager in restaurant

PRATTVILLE − A Honduran national has pleaded guilty to rape charges in a Prattville case where a teenager was assaulted in the bathroom of a local restaurant.

Grevi G. Rivera-Zavala, 30, pleaded guilty to rape in the 2nd degree Wednesday morning and was sentenced by Autauga County Circuit Court Judge Joy Booth to 10 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections, court records show. Upon completion of his sentence, Revera-Zavala will be released into the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation, said District Attorney C.J. Robinson.

Rivera-Zavala entered the United States illegally, was briefly detained, “… and then was released to proceed into our country despite the fact he had a criminal record,” Robinson said. He has been held in the Autauga County Jail since being arrested in May 2023. Rivera-Zavala and the victim did not know one another.

Rivera-Zavala was in Prattville working a construction job, Robinson said.

“This is a crime which shocked our community,” Robinson said. “My office worked with the victim’s family and the Prattville Police Department in order to seek accountability and justice for innocence lost. Due to the seriousness of this crime and the victim’s age, I am thankful to have permanently removed this threat to public safety.

“I pray our federal government adopts stronger immigration policies to identify and prevent dangerous illegals from entering our country looking to commit criminal acts. Countless people have peacefully come to the United States looking for a better life, many become part of their local communities, and pay taxes. None of those traits describe Rivera-Zavala, he was a threat, his history showed that, and failed policies allowed for this crime to occur.”

Rivera-Zavala’s attorney, Chris McKay, could not be reached for comment.

Previous testimony in a bond hearing showed that the girl went to the bathroom, where she saw another woman she didn't know. When that woman left, the victim reported that she noticed a man walk into the bathroom, where he then locked the door, forced her into a stall and raped her, Kaitlyn Sweat, a Prattville police investigator testified. Sweat said the girl told her she tried unsuccessfully to kick and fight him off. She also told Sweat she told him, “No,” several times.

After leaving the bathroom, the girl returned to her relatives at the table and told them what happened. They began to look for the man from the bathroom. Police were called and the girl identified Rivera-Zavala as he attempted to leave the business.

The Montgomery Advertiser routinely does not name victims in sexual assault cases. The Advertiser also is not naming the restaurant. The suspect was not employed by the restaurant and the owners of the business are cooperating in the investigation, turning over inside surveillance camera footage to police, Robinson said.

Rape in the second degree is a charge when the victim is under the age of consent, 16, or cannot mentally or physically consent, Robinson said.

