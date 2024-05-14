Hondas are getting targeted for break-ins in this Bay Area city, police say

(KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department said that Hondas are being targeted in their city. Between Wednesday and Saturday, SMPD reported 17 Hondas being broken into.

The thieves have smashed the cars’ driver-side window and taken the steering wheel assemblies, which contain airbags.

These parts can be stolen with just a screwdriver and can be sold for $300-$1,000, police said. The most commonly targeted Hondas are Civics, Accords and CRVs.

Police’s typical advice to prevent break-ins is to not leave valuable items in cars, but that does not apply in this case. SMPD suggested making sure the car’s alarm system is working and parking in a well-lit, visible area.

Other prevention techniques mentioned by police are putting a “club” over the steering wheel when the car is parked and clearing an extra parking spot in your garage, if possible.

