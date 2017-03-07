Honda takes a balanced approach for type R reveal

After 18 months of concept car and prototype teases, the full production Civic Type R is finally a reality.

The new car, revealed on Tuesday morning at the Geneva motor show, promises to offer the best ever blend of on-road manners and on-track madness.

This doesn't mean that the car is compromising in one aspect for the sake of another. It means that Honda engineers have made enough changes in terms of weight distribution, center of gravity and wheelbase that the car doesn't require a huge amount of horsepower to get it around a circuit.

The outgoing model had a 2-liter turbocharged VTEC engine and the new model keeps the same powertrain setup, albeit in a re-tuned guise. The new car offers 320hp (10hp more), thanks to a revised exhaust and electronic brain.

But that, plus a better throttle response, a proper six-speed manual gearbox complete with a system that automatically rev-matches (for those that haven't yet mastered how to heel-toe the clutch and accelerator pedal on the downshift), should be more than enough to make the car noticeably faster than the last Type-R.

Honda has ditched welding and rivets in favor of adhesive bonding for more elements of the car's chassis and body in an effort to increase the car's strength. The company claims the result is a 38% improvement in torsional rigidity. Basically, what that means is that the body itself won't twist and turn like the corners the car will be thrown into when driven with enthusiasm without adding further weight.

Combine this with the new suspension set-up which, for the first time, was developed alongside the standard Honda so every element fits perfectly -- the outgoing Type-R's chassis needed some serious work to be able to accept serious shock absorbers and struts.

This will also mean that the car is more responsive in the bends, but also more forgiving when being driven sensibly in inner city conditions -- it's the first Type R to include ‘Comfort' as one of its pre-programmed drive settings -- and should also ensure that it's as appealing to new customers in countries such as the US as much as Honda wants it to be to hot hatchback obsessives in Europe and Japan.

The 2017 Honda Civic Type-R will go on sale this summer.