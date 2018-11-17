Honda Recalls 64,000 SUVs and Minivans for Brake Issue

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Honda is recalling 64,785 SUVs and minivans because an improper coating on a brake component may lead to reduced braking performance, which raises the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The action affects certain 2017-2019 Acura MDX SUVs, 2018-2019 Honda HR-V SUVs, and 2018-2019 Honda Odyssey minivans, NHTSA says. Acura is Honda's luxury brand.

Honda says the supplier informed it that there was an issue, and Honda launched an investigation. Other automakers, including Audi and Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, and Mercedes-Benz have issued recalls for the same issue.

Honda says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.

The Details

Vehicles involved: 64,785 SUVs and minivans, including:

The problem: Because a surface coating was not properly applied to rear brake calipers, gas bubbles may end up in the rear brake hydraulic circuit, which may lead to reduced braking performance.

The fix: Dealers will bleed, or drain, the vehicle’s brake-fluid system and refill it, the NHTSA said, at no charge to owners.

How to contact the manufacturer: The recall is expected to begin Dec. 17, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 888-234-2138.

NHTSA campaign number: 18V777. Honda's numbers for this recall are C31 and L30.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA's website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and this recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.

2017 Acura MDX, built from June 22, 2016, through July 28, 2017

2018 Acura MDX, built from March 22, 2018, through Aug. 2, 2018

2019 Acura MDX, built from June 27, 2018, through Sept. 4, 2018

2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid, built from April 4, 2018, through July 25, 2018

2016 Honda HR-V, built from Feb. 16, 2016, through March 19, 2016

2018 Honda HR-V, built from March 20, 2018, through June 7, 2018

2019 Honda HR-V, built from April 10, 2018, through May 23, 2018

2018 Honda Odyssey, built from May 3, 2017, through April 17, 2018

2019 Honda Odyssey, built from April 12, 2018, through June 14, 2018

