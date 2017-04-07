The Honda Civic Si Is Back With 205 Turbocharged HP and Less Weight

From Road & Track

Last year, we saw the 2017 Honda Civic Si in thinly disguised "prototype" form, but now we're getting the real thing. The long-awaited Si is making its in-person debut next week at the New York Auto Show, but Honda is previewing it today before it goes on sale next month. This Si promises to be a huge improvement over the previous model.

With 205 horsepower, the 2017 Si doesn't get a huge power bump over the old 201-hp model, but it comes from a new 1.5-liter turbocharged–yes, turbocharged–four-cylinder. Based on the excellent unit in the regular Civic, the Si's engine generates 192 lb-ft of torque between 2300-5000 rpm. Hooked up to a six-speed manual, the only transmission choice, the new Si should provide a ton of real world performance.

This Civic Si is also lighter and stiffer than its predecessor, though Honda doesn't specify exactly by how much. Adaptive dampers with Normal and Sport settings are standard, as is a helical front limited-slip differential. The Si also shares its front upper control arms with the ultra-hardcore Civic Type R.

According to Honda, this is "the best-handling Si yet," but you'd expect the automaker to say that. We're inclined to believe them, since the regular Civic handles wonderfully as it is.

Inside, the Civic Si will be pretty well equipped as standard, with heated front sport seats, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual-zone climate control. Honda will sell the Civic Si as both a coupe and sedan with a base price in the mid-$20,000 range.

So let's say it costs $25,000, then. This is a lot of car for the money. It's down on power compared with hot hatches like the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Ford Focus ST, but it should still provide excellent handling.

Just like the Type R, we can't wait to drive it.

