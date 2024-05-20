Honda, BMW and Ford recall almost 200,000 vehicles. See which cars have safety issues

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration announced recalls for major car brands Monday.

Honda is recalling more than 187,000 vehicles because the rearview camera may not display properly, according to a release from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Honda is recalling 187,290 Ridgeline pickup tracks made from 2020 to 2024. The vehicle's rearview camera tailgate wire harness may fatigue and break, which can prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.

Dealers will replace the RVC tailgate wire harness, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 1, 2024. Owners may contact Honda Service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is YI7.

Honda dealers near me in Delaware

Price Honda, 4567 S. Dupont Hwy., Dover. Phone: 302-734-1000

Martin Honda, 298 E. Cleveland Ave., Newark. Phone: 302-738-5200

Union Park: Honda, 2301 W. 6th St., Wilmington. Phone: 302-658-7245

BMW vehicles recalled for seat belt issues

BMW is recalling 3,256 vehicles because the seat belt warning light is malfunctioning. The vehicles in the recall are certain 2024 XM, 2025 BMW X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 M60i, X5 M, X5 xDrive50e, X6 xDrive40i, X6 M60i, X6 M, X7 xDrive40i, X7 M60i, and Alpina XB7 vehicles. The seat belt system may inaccurately detect that passengers are belted, preventing the seat belt warning light from illuminating and possibly causing the supplemental restraint system to not deploy as intended during a crash.

Dealers will inspect and replace the front seat lower seat belts as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 5, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

BMW dealerships near me in Delaware

There are two BMW dealerships in Delaware:

Union Park BMW, 1900 Pennsylvania Ave., Wilmington. Phone: 302-658-7245.

i.g. Burton BMW of Milford, 509 Bay Rd., Milford. Phone: 302-424-3042

Range recall: Electrolux recalls about 203,000 Frigidaire, Kenmore electric ranges for burn, fire risk

Ford recalls vehicles over software error

Ford is recalling 8,727 2022-2024 Maverick, 2020-2022 Escape, and 2021-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles. The Hybrid Powertrain Control Module software may cause the vehicle to shift into neutral unexpectedly, causing a loss of drive power.

Dealers will update the software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 23, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S33.

Ford dealerships near me in Delaware

Hertrich Ford of Milford, 1427 Bay Rd., Milford. Phone: 302-424-8491,

Winner Ford, 591 S. Dupont Hwy., Dover. Phone: 302-406-2097

Willis Ford Inc., 15 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna. Phone: 302-406-2082

Boulevard Auto Sales Inc., 40 Bridgeville Rd., Georgetown. Phone: 302-315-2329

Frederick Ford Inc., Route 13 South, Seaford. Phone: 302-330-5369

Carman Ford, 193 S. Dupont Hwy., New Castle. Phone: 302-334-8559

Bayshore Ford Truck Sales Inc, 4003 N. DuPont Hwy., New Castle. Phone: 302-498-9060

Porter Ford, 600 Ogletown Rd., Newark. Phone: 302-307-2131

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Honda, BMW, Ford recall almost 200,000 vehicles. Here's the list