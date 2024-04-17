Homicides reported in Country Club Hills, Markham

Homicides were reported recently in Country Club Hills and Markham, according to authorities.

Also, a Hazel Crest woman was shot and killed in Chicago, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The office reported that Alonzo Butler, 44, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of 171st Street in Country Club Hills.

Additional information, including his address and the date and time he was pronounced dead, were not immediately available from the medical examiner’s office. His death was reported on Friday’s by the office.

The office also reported the shooting death of 43-year-old Walter Hicks in the 16500 block of Wood Street in Markham. He suffered a gunshot wound in a lower extremity, but information about the date and time of his death was not immediately available from the medical examiner’s office.

His death was reported on the Saturday ledger issued by the office.

The office also reported a shooting death Sunday of a person in the 15700 block of Central Park in Markham.

The person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide, but information about the victim was not immediately available from the medical examiner’s office.

The death was listed Sunday by the office.

A 21-year-old Hazel Crest woman, Imanni Miliam, of the 17000 block of Trapet Avenue, suffered a gunshot wound to the head Saturday in the 9300 block of South Bishop Street in Chicago, according to the medical examiner’s office.

She was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m. at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the office.

The office also reported the homicide of a Riverdale man.

Dwayne Cook Jr., 35, who lived in the 800 block of West Vermont, died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting took place at 722 E. 104th St., Chicago, and he died at 6:45 pm April 7 at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the office.