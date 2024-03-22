Homicide victim found Sunday in Martin County woods identified as Port St. Lucie man

STUART — Martin County sheriff’s officials on Friday identified the homicide victim found March 17 in a shallow pond near Southeast Willoughby Boulevard and Southeast Cove Road as a 40-year-old Port St. Lucie man.

People involved: Leodere Verdisca, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was identified through DNA testing, according to Martin County sheriff’s officials, who posted the information Friday to the agency’s Facebook page.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek on Monday said medical examiners ruled the death was a homicide after performing an autopsy that morning.

What happened: Verdisca’s “badly decomposed” body was found March 17 around 5:30 p.m. by a dirt bike rider in a shallow pond in a wooded area near Southeast Willoughby Boulevard and Southeast Cove Road.

Authorities described the wooded area as a “homeless camp,” but Budensiek said it couldn’t be determined “if there was any type of blunt force trauma, or what had taken place prior to our arrival” where the body was recovered. No information was released Friday about the cause or manner of death.

Law enforcement response: Detectives continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to call 772-220-7060.

