Homicide suspect in Woodland shooting turns himself in to authorities, ending search

The search for a homicide suspect after Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Woodland ended on Thursday when the second of two men accused in the incident turned himself in to authorities, police said.

Woodland police were called about 4 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Ashley Avenue for reports of gunshots being fired. A man died at the scene with gunshot wounds, police said in a social media post.

Two men, both Woodland residents, fled the scene toward Ferns Park just across the street, police said.

Officers arrested the first of two suspects, Rigoberto Torres, 31, the same day of the shooting, the Woodland Police Department said. A search of his home led investigators to find two guns, one of which may have been used in the deadly incident, police said.

Woodland police officers and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a second suspect in the shooting, Joseph Dyer, 31.

Dyer turned himself at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, the Police Department said in an updated post.

Torres is alleged to have given one of the weapons found at his home to Dyer before the shooting, police said.

During his Thursday arraignment, Torres pleaded not guilty to murder enhanced by an allegation he committed murder with an assault weapon and two counts of possessing an assault weapon.

Dyer had not yet been charged as of Friday afternoon, according to court records.