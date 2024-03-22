Homicide suspect arrested in Olympia after month-long search

KIRO 7 News Staff
A homicide suspect is behind bars after he was caught by multiple police agencies after being accused in a assault turned homicide case.

The suspect was involved in a “serious” assault that caused significant injuries to one victim on Feb. 19. The victim then died from their injuries days later on Feb. 24 while in the hospital.

According to Olympia PD’s social media post on ‘X’, the suspect was arrested in Olympia on Wednesday.


Olympia PD also thanked the assistance of the Thurston County Sheriff Office, the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force, The Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Corrections investigators that led to the arrest of the suspect.