Homicide suspect arrested after Linda shooting, police say

May 3—Sunny Bavra, 45, was arrested Thursday following a high-speed chase after law enforcement officials determined he was the suspect in an alleged homicide that took place in Linda, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said.

According to officials, authorities received a call at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday regarding gunshots that were reportedly heard in an area of Remington Way and Silvergate Court in Linda. The person who reported the incident allegedly heard a "loud bang" and then a "neighbor's voice yelling for help."

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, the sheriff's department said. The alleged victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville where they passed away.

Officials said witnesses to the alleged shooting were able to provide a description of Bavra, the suspect in the incident, and his vehicle. After a search of the area, the vehicle was located and a high-speed pursuit occurred, the sheriff's department said.

That pursuit, officials said, allegedly lasted about 10 minutes with speeds reaching as high as 95 mph. The sheriff's department said Bavra eventually crashed his vehicle and attempted to run away but was taken into custody.

He was booked into Yuba County Jail for charges that include homicide, felony evading, and a "number of weapon offenses," the sheriff's department said. Officials said it is unknown if Bavra knew the victim prior to the alleged shooting.

As of Friday, Bavra was at the jail with no bail set. Officials said this remains a "very active investigation" and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 530-749-7777.