Homicide suspect, 21, returns to Utah, gets arrested at Salt Lake airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday in connection to the May 2024 shooting death of a 30-year-old, according to police.

Nay Blusoe, 21, was arrested on one charge of aggravated murder, as well as one count of obstruction of justice. He was apprehended at the airport after returning to Salt Lake City on Sunday, according to the Salt Lake Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead after W. Fortune Rd. shooting in Glendale, police asking witnesses for help

According to police, after Blusoe was identified as one of the shooters, detectives learned that he had left Utah after the incident and made his way to Detroit, Michigan. At the airport, homicide detectives and officers with the Airport Division of SLCPD “safely arrested” Blusoe.

Blusoe was taken into custody just days after another suspect — Abdihakim Mohamed, 19 — was arrested in connection to the death of Nico Christopher Patino, 30. On May 26, Patino died at the scene after officers responded to reports of a shooting.

“Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad responded and through their investigation, determined the killing of Patino to be a coordinated effort with several shooters on foot and in a car,” SLCPD said in a press release.

RELATED: 19-year-old arrested for May shooting death in Glendale

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and more people may be arrested. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Police said they are not releasing further information at this time.

Anyone with information — including photos or videos — has been asked to call 801-799-3000. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through the City Protect App and reference case number 24-113488.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.