Homicide probe launched as body found in Berlin underground station

Berlin police officers work at Kottbusser Tor subway station. A man has been stabbed to death on the intermediate deck. Fabian Sommer/dpa

German police are investigating after a body was discovered in a Berlin underground station on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said that the body was found at the busy Kottbusser Tor station in the Kreuzberg neighbourhood at around 1 pm (1100 GMT) on Saturday.

A homicide squad is investigating the case, after the spokeswoman said the body was found with significant injuries. The Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that the man was stabbed.

The Berlin public transport company said that the U1, U3 and U8 subway lines passing through Kottbusser Tor were not stopping at the station.

The area has been well known for its nightlife for decades and is also notorious for street crime and drug dealing.

A police station was set up in a nearby tower block in February 2023 to improve the situation, resulting in protests from left-wing groups.

Berlin Interior Minister Iris Spranger has said that the new police station has received positive feedback from local business owners and residents.