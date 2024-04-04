Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life in an incident Wednesday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Officials first reported a homicide in the 3000 block of Forestbrook Drive just after 10:15 p.m. on April 3.

This is near Tuckaseegee Road and Mulberry Church Road.

Authorities have not said how the victim died or what led up to the shooting. It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective. To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

