‘Another child taken’: Teen dies from gunshot in Longhorn parking lot

A teen was shot and killed in the parking lot behind the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road, off Mallard Creek Road in University City, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

CMPD officer shoots armed suspect during incident in University City area

Officials say someone called 911 at about 6:30 p.m.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

The scene of a homicide on March 1, 2024, in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road.

Witnesses told officers they saw a red Dodge Challenger leave the scene, come back, then leave again. They also heard a gunshot.

Officers identified the shooting victim as 17-year-old Jorden Anthony Wood.

“With the weather that we’re having at the time of the evening, it’s better that it’s not crowded like a lunchtime atmosphere,” Maj. Gene Lim said. “We have members of our University City Division here and they’ll be following up in this area with the businesses, business associations, community members.”

CMPD said Friday night that the Longhorn was closed.

Police say he was shot behind the Longhorn restaurant, but many unanswered questions about the crime remain.

Veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, was able to speak with Lisa Crawford, the head of Mothers of Murdered Offspring, who shared her thought on the tragic pattern of young lives lost throughout Charlotte.

“Another child another child taken from us by a senseless act of violence we have got to get our young people to understand that it is not about that life, they got too much life to live and so much potential and promise,” Crawford told Counts.

Police have not made any arrests and are asking for public help in the case. No additional details about Wood have been released.

There is no suspect description available.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspects at large after teen shot multiple times in Wingate)



