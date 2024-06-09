Woman dead, suspect in custody after shooting outside of graduation party in Snellville

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide in unincorporated Snellville.

Police say they responded to the location at 3541 Stone Mountain Highway just after 7:30 p.m. to a person shot call at an event hall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived on scene, police found a woman who had been shot. Officials say the woman died on scene.

Police say the suspect was still on scene when they arrived; he was arrested and taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. Officials say there was a graduation party occurring at the time the shooting happened, however, they say it is unclear if the shooting was related to anyone being celebrated.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear what the relationship was between the two, however, police say the shooter and the woman did know each other. Crime scene investigators are on scene processing the scene and are exploring all leads to determine if the shooting was premeditated or just a random act, officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: