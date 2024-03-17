Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a security guard was fatally shot Sunday morning in the parking lot of Illuzion Bar and Lounge, located at 2510 Murfreesboro Pike.

The victim, Maurice Thomas Jr., 33, was shot by car burglars, according to an official statement from police.

Investigators stated that Thomas was patrolling the parking lot around 2 a.m. when he apparently encountered the car burglars, after which “multiple shots were fired.”

Thomas was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his wounds.

While investigating, officers discovered three burglarized vehicles in the parking lot, which have since been impounded and are being processed by evidence specialists.

Police are asking anyone with information about the people responsible to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Homicide investigation underway after shooting of South Nashville security guard