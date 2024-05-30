Homicide investigation underway after Salisbury woman reported missing found dead in home

The Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police are currently investigating the homicide of one local woman.

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, officers were dispatched to a residence within the 1000 block of Adams Ave. in Salisbury, wherein they located Patoria Giddens dead inside the residence. Giddens had been reported missing through SPD earlier in May, said the Salisbury Police Department online.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and has preliminarily ruled Giddens' death a homicide.

Maryland State Police are the lead investigative agency for this incident. Information regarding the investigation can be provided to Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101, Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

Crime Solvers will offer up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

