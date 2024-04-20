Homicide investigation underway in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead in New Orleans East on Friday, April 19.

Officials with NOPD said the adult male victim was found in an undeveloped area in the 14900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 2:50 p.m.

New Orleans EMS confirmed the victim was dead and the incident was initially categorized as an unclassified death.

Upon further medical investigation, the death was re-classified as a homicide by gunshot wound.

No further details were provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.