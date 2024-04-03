16-year-old charged with murder after group home worker killed, CMPD says

A 16-year-old who was at a group home is accused of killing an adult who worked and lived there, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Thursday night.

The deadly encounter started with a physical altercation at the home in the 5200 block of Swearngan Road near North Hoskins Road in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Police said Ganiyu Ibrahim, 54, died at the scene.

The suspect initially left the scene but came back. They were placed into custody and interviewed by detectives.

There was not a weapon involved in the homicide, police said.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz learned that the group home is run by Miracle House.

According to the company’s website, they offer a nurturing and secure environment for children who are at risk of being removed from their homes or require a higher level of help.

One neighbor, who has lived in the area for 15 years, said police have been called to the house multiple times but not for anything like this.

“It’s sad that the guy is up there working to take care of the kids, and for the same kid to turn around and take his life like that’s pretty bad,” Jacques Woods explained.

Woods said she saw the aftermath of the deadly encounter – police lights and crime tape surrounding the group home.

“A lady came up and down the street crying and calling out someone’s name. It was pretty bad,” she said.

‘Somebody could get hurt’

Channel 9 spoke with Mesha Gulloty who spent eight years working with kids placed in psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

“It makes me sad that someone has lost their life in this field and that a juvenile who probably struggles with mental health issues is now going to be a criminal and incarcerated. And is that really what he needs?” Gulloty said.

She left that industry to become an ICU nurse.

“I hate that I couldn’t stick it out and try to make a difference,” she said.

Group homes can be dangerous even though they are designed to rehabilitate troubled youth, she said.

“I was attacked at work for, literally, just looking or resembling the child’s mother,” she said. “I went to work some days scared, because I knew that I would have to restrain kids, and somebody could get hurt.”

Gulloty said it’s important to be good at de-escalating and managing situations appropriately.

“And I’m not saying the staff member did or did not do that, but sometimes you are put in situations where it’s like, do you want to go home to your family?” Gulloty said. “Then you may have to defend yourself, and that may cost you your job or, in this case, it may cost you your life.”

Miracle House is a Level 3 residential facility.

“When I hear level 3, I’m thinking, OK, this kid was probably pretty sick,” Gulloty said. “Maybe had just stepped down from a locked facility, and still needs a lot of help and assistance.”

Gulloty doesn’t think her former occupation provides the best place for that to happen.

“The research shows that every time a kid goes into a facility, and they move to a different facility and another one, they’re 50% less likely each time they move to return home,” she said.

She strongly believes in leaving them in their own home, if possible, and providing all-around care, which would be more effective.

“We need to wrap around entire families. Give mom the help and support that she needs, give dad, sisters, brothers,” she said.





Police said the suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center in Cabarrus County.

The teen was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

