Homicide investigation underway after man reports fatal fight at Bellingham’s Squalicum Harbor

The Bellingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday, June 19 at Squalicum Harbor.

Police received a call around 9:56 p.m. from a man who reported he had been in a physical altercation with Thomas James Westendorf, 51, when a gun was brandished. It is unclear who owns the gun but Westendorf was shot and killed during the altercation, Megan Peters with The Bellingham Police Department told The Bellingham Herald.

Police responded to the scene and made contact with the man who reported the shooting. The man was near his vessel in the short-term parking lot, and officers found Westendorf deceased on the vessel, Peters said.

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed regarding the incident. The investigation into Westendorf’s death is ongoing.