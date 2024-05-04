Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in shed in Taunton

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a shed in Taunton on Saturday morning.

Taunton police responded to Highland Street for a report of a deceased man inside a furnished shed around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Responding investigators determined the 32-year-old Taunton man had been shot to death.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says they are still looking to get in contact with the victim’s family. His identity will not be released until they do.

Taunton Police, Massachusetts State Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

