Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Genesee County

A homicide investigation is underway in Genesee County following the discovery of a deceased man, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Identified as Michael G. Poole, 59, of Olcott, NY, the victim was found on Tuesday afternoon in the town of Alabama, NY, during an investigation into a missing person case originating from Niagara County, according to police.

While the cause of death has not been released, authorities said that the incident appears to be isolated, and that there appears to be no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (585) 343-5000.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Michael Poole found dead in Genesee County NY; investigation underway