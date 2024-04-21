Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot near Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday, April 21.

The NOPD reported that officers responded to a call of a man down at the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Gordon Street around 1:04 a.m.

At the scene, NOPD officers said they found a man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD did not release additional information.

