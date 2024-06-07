Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Broadmoor area

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Broadmoor area on Thursday, June 6.

The NOPD reported officers reported a man was shot in the 3600 block of Toledano Street.

Three arrested following ‘disturbance’ at New Orleans City Council meeting

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

NOPD officials said they received the call around 9:39 p.m.

The NOPD did not release additional information.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.