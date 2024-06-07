Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Broadmoor area on Thursday, June 6.
The NOPD reported officers reported a man was shot in the 3600 block of Toledano Street.
Three arrested following ‘disturbance’ at New Orleans City Council meeting
He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
NOPD officials said they received the call around 9:39 p.m.
The NOPD did not release additional information.
