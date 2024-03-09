Homicide investigation underway in Finleyville death

A homicide investigation is underway in Washington County.

The Washington County Coroner says a neighbor found the person at home in Mingo Park Estates Trailer Park in Finleyville just after 5 p.m. Friday.

The person died early Saturday morning, according to the coroner. It was not immediately clear how they died.

According to the coroner, the death is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police as a homicide.

