Homicide investigation underway in Columbus

Authorities are investigating a homicide after at least one person has been killed and another person injured following a shooting on Schaul Street in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 32-year-old Shantavia Walden has been killed in the shooting. She was pronounced dead at 2:10 Saturday afternoon. A second person has also been shot and is currently in critical condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.