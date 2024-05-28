Homicide investigation ongoing in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after reports of a shooting in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Kingsford Drive. This is near Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective. To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

