Homicide investigation launched in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Saturday news release.

Deputies are on scene in the area of Finch Road and N.C. Highway 130 outside of Maxton. No further information was immediately available.

