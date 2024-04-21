Homicide investigation: Friday night shooting leaves man dead outside apartment complex

Nashville police are investigating a Friday night fatal shooting that left a man dead outside of an apartment complex off Highway 70 South in the Bellevue area.

Dorsey Moorlet, 37, had left Forest Park Apartments on his way to work but attempted to go back for a forgotten item, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police reported he was located just outside the apartment after witnesses heard gunfire around 10:15 p.m.

Moorlet was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, MNPD said.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Bellevue apartment shooting leaves one dead Friday night, police say