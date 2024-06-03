Homicide detectives take over after man shot and killed in Oak Park, Sacramento police say

A man died after a shooting Sunday evening in Oak Park, Sacramento police said.

Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 3400 block of 33rd Street, four blocks south of McClatchy Park, after a caller reported a person had been shot in a residential area.

The man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital by Sacramento firefighters. He was later pronounced dead, police said. The shooting victim’s identity was expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

A homicide investigation was ongoing, said police spokesman Officer Cody Tapley.

No other details were provided and police did not disclose any suspects in the shooting.