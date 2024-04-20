Homicide detectives investigate shooting at apartment in east Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a deadly shooting, Albuquerque Police Department said.
The incident happened at an apartment in the 500 block of Tramway Boulevard NE. One person is reported dead, and another is in custody.
1 dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Officials are looking into what led to the shooting.
