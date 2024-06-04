‘Hometown Hero’ soars with Thunderbirds

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Saturday, June 1, began as a pretty boring day for Michelle Perry.

She had a breakfast of oatmeal and boiled eggs.

Before the day was over, though, Perry would go more than 500 mph, pull more than 9 Gs, and briefly pilot a U.S. Air Force F-16.

The week before, Perry had been selected to take a “Hometown Hero” flight with the Thunderbirds, the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron. Perry, a career educator, is involved with several community groups and organizations in Alamogordo. She said she was shocked, surprised and thrilled when she learned of the opportunity.

Michelle Perry prepares to enter Thunderbird 8 for her “Hometown Hero” flight Saturday, June 1, at Holloman Air Force Base.

Thunderbird 8 pilot, Maj. Bryce Turner, whose call sign is “Triple,” has flown with Hometown Heroes before, but quickly found Perry to be a bit different than most.

Shortly after their takeoff, Turner took the jet in a nearly vertical trajectory. He said Perry began the flight silently, but soon started “giggling.” After a particular maneuver that often makes passengers queasy, Turner said Perry was ready for more.

“Let’s do it again,” she said.

The pilot encouraged Perry to take the stick, and she started a roll.

“Go ahead and finish it,” he said, whereupon Perry completed it, along with more giggling.

For about 40 minutes Turner took Perry high and low above the Tularosa Basin ­– “There’s nothing but blue above you and clouds below you; it’s the most beautiful thing,” Perry said. After that, Thunderbird 8 jet fell in behind the five other Thunderbirds, which were flying on the Friends and Family Day of the Holloman AFB Legacy of Liberty Airshow weekend.

Flying behind the other pilots gave Perry a Thunderbird’s-eye-view of their breathtaking maneuvers. That view confirmed what Perry had been told during her preparatory training that morning: The Thunderbirds at times fly within 18 inches of each other.

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, fly over Holloman Air Force Base. The trailing F-16 contains Michelle Perry, Alamogordo’s “Hometown Hero” flyer.

After about an hour, Turner guided the Thunderbird 8 earthward to the Holloman runway. When the F-16 was stopped, and the canopy raised, Perry was greeted by a cheering group of about a dozen people, including her husband, Jerrett, and Lorrie Black, the friend who nominated Perry for the ride.

During the extensive training before the flight, which included visits with a flight surgeon, equipment specialists and Turner, Perry had established two goals: “I’m not going to throw up, and I’m not going to black out.”

But at one point, Perry learned of a special club of passengers who successfully reach 9 Gs. “Oh wow! There’s a club?” she asked. “I love clubs!” That gave her a third goal, to earn a 9G Club pin.

If you’re wondering about the force of 9 Gs, consider that a fast rollercoaster usually tops out at 4 Gs. A Formula One race car seldom exceeds 5 Gs.

Michelle Perry and her husband, Jerrett Perry, react as she receives a pin commemorating her pulling 9 Gs during a flight with the Thunderbirds, the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron, Saturday, June 1, at Holloman Air Force Base.

Hitting 9 Gs is not a problem for an F-16 with a skilled pilot, but it’s usually not so easy for civilian passengers to endure, even with the issued G-suit.

Perry accomplished all three goals.

During a pre-flight television interview, Perry was asked what her call sign might be. She thought, then remembered six months earlier, in December 2023, she had earned her PhD from New Mexico State University.

“My call sign can be ‘Doc’,” Perry concluded.

In a post-flight interview, Perry was philosophical.

“Today’s flight was about the 30,000 people of Alamogordo,” she said. “The plan was very heavy today because I carried them with me in my heart.

“I’m humbled and honored,” Perry said. “I don’t take this lightly. It’s an absolute privilege, and it was the ride of my life.

“Every day on earth is a blessing,” she said. “You have to make sure you live every moment. Do everything and enjoy everything.”

Richard Coltharp is publisher of the Alamogordo Daily News. He can be reached by phone or text at 575-439-7548.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: ‘Hometown Hero’ soars with Thunderbirds