Hometown Hero Bruce Siebers of Kimberly says it was his patriotic duty to enlist

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bruce Siebers enlisted at a time when morale in the military was at an all-time low.

We’re talking about the tail end of the controversial Vietnam conflict.

Click here for more sounds and stories from Wisconsin’s Hometown Heroes

Siebers admits it might not have been a popular decision to join the army then. But, his family supported him because they knew that military service was not only about guns and war. Rather, it’s a true test of one’s ability to succeed and lead.

“It was the tail end of the Vietnam conflict,” Siebers told Local 5 News. “Being stationed at Fort Carson, all the vehicles they were bringing back from Vietnam were all staged there.”

Why join at a time of such tension?

“I believed it was my patriotic duty because everyone was so anti-military. Plus, my father and uncles were in the military. It was my turn.”

Bruce is a big believer in a sound body and sound mind, and both were tested while serving stateside with the signal corps in the U.S. Army, providing communications for the Fourth Infantry Division.

“Getting along with other individuals was a great experience. I was probably in the best physical shape of my life after basic.”

Bruce would get married and start raising a family, rising to the rank of sergeant, which affirmed his desire to lead by example.

“We would lead PT and physical training in the morning. If there was first aid training. Whatever other training, we would lead them through that and help them through that.”

With the help of the GI Bill, Bruce earned a degree in microbiology and chemistry at UW Oshkosh.

“I think I got out on the 26th, and school started on the 29th. So, I was all set and primed and ready to get back to school. It was a pretty great program.”

Bruce started as a wastewater treatment chemist for the City of New London and then served in research and development at Kimberly Clarke for years. He has more than 30 patents to his credit, including the special adhesive to Huggies diapers.

“They were taped systems or adhesive-based, and our project group ended up developing the Velcro system, a re-fastenable system that wasn’t contaminated by lotions and powder.”

Now, in retirement, his grandkids are a top priority. Still, he also puts that chemistry degree to good use by volunteering as a commissioner of the Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District in his native Kimberly, WI.

“Bruce is our resident outside-the-box thinker,” said District Director Brian Helminger. “He brings ideas to the table that others wouldn’t think of, and that’s one of his values for us that we appreciate.”

Bruce is a guy who sets his mind to something and achieves it. A perfect example is learning to play the guitar after retirement. He doesn’t credit the military for that talent but does know it helped confirm that quality within him.

“The environment supports learning and doing other things.”

For all the things he’s done and all that he’s achieved, Bruce Siebers is a veteran who remains grounded in the love of family and a sense of duty. His message to those looking for direction is: “If you’re confused about life and you don’t know what path you need to start, this is a great place to start. I think it gets you grounded.”

Click here for more sounds and stories from Wisconsin’s Hometown Heroes

Bruce is also active in the American Legion and is President of Kimberly Amphitheater Incorporated, an organization that provides space to the community for events and special occasions.

Some of the many ways this Hometown Hero continues to serve.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.