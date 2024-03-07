Homestead officer charged with domestic violence after fight with wife, officials say

A Homestead police officer’s fight with his wife over marital issues last week landed him behind bars — prompting the department to put him on leave, officials say. The domestic dispute escalated to the point his wife had to fend him off with a shower curtain rod.

Diego Quiroga, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated battery. No longer in jail, Quiroga was ordered by a judge to stay away from his wife.

The Homestead Police Department said it placed him on administrative leave without pay.

Around midnight Thursday, Homestead police were called to a domestic battery involving Officer Quiroga and his wife, an arrest report read.

Quiroga told officers that an argument between the two over infidelity and text messages erupted, one of many fights in the last few days.

According to Quiroga, his wife took the dispute to another level when she began hitting and scratching his face and chest. Trying to push her off, he cut her left cheek.

His wife then went into the bathroom, where he called 911 from her phone, he told officers.

However, she recounted a different story to officers. She was upset about a coming trip, triggering a quarrel that led to Quiroga grabbing her phone before throwing it at her, cutting her cheek in the process, the report read.

At the time, the officers could not decide who was the aggressor between the two as they gave conflicting statements. They chose to pass the incident over to a detective and allowed Quiroga to pack his belongings and leave for the night.

The detective determined that Quiroga was, in fact, the aggressor, according to the report. Their investigation revealed what was said to have happened that night.

Quiroga was insistent on discussing their marital issues. When his wife ignored his attempts, he took her phone and threw it at her. When she was hit, a fight ensued that continued into the bathroom, the report read.

She armed herself with a shower curtain rod to fend off her husband.

The detective’s findings led to the Homestead Police Department arresting Quiroga on Thursday afternoon.