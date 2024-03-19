Homes in Wicomico County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for December shows that potential buyers and sellers in Wicomico County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $245,000.

The median home sold for $200,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means December, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 18.4% from November.

Compared to December 2022, the median home sale price was up 11.1% at $200,000 compared to $180,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.delmarvanow.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $200,000 median selling price in Wicomico County was down 23.2% in December from $260,500 the month prior. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 9.9% from a median of $182,000.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 20.5% in sales price during December to a median of $175,000 from $220,000 in November. Compared to December 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 13.6% from $154,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during December.

In December, the number of recorded sales in Wicomico County dropped by 32.1% since December 2022 from 131 to 89. All residential home sales totaled to $19.3 million.

In Maryland, homes sold at a median of $370,000 during December, up 8.8% from $340,000 in November. There were 5,586 recorded sales across the state during December, down 9.6% from 6,182 recorded sales in December 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Maryland decreased by 1.2% from $3 billion in November to $2.9 billion this December.

Out of all residential home sales in Maryland, 6.03% of homes sold for at least $1 million in December, up from 4.76% in December 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Maryland increased by 1% from a median of $435,000 in November to $439,452 in December. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 8.7% from $404,250.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 18.4% from a median of $245,000 in November to $290,000 during December. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 3.2% from the median of $281,000 in December 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Homes in Wicomico County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here