PDPHE: Puebloans should stay indoors this weekend

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/5/2024 10:10 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) is recommending that all community members stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities until at least Sunday, April 7, due to poor air quality as a result of multiple fires that burned in Pueblo County on Friday.

Shelter-in-place ordered near Evraz fire

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/5/2024 6:13 p.m.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued near the Evraz Steel Mill fire due to air quality concerns.

The City of Pueblo said the shelter-in-place is in effect for Summit Avenue and Opal Street east to San Juan Street, south to Canal Street, and west to Stone Avenue.

The City of Pueblo encourages those in the sheltered area to stay inside, close doors and windows, and shut off your air conditioners.

Road closures in place for Evraz Fire:

Santa Fe Avenue at Sante Fe Drive (US-50C)

East Northern Avenue at Santa Fe Drive

East Northern Avenue at Elm Street

All employees of Evraz evacuated safely

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/5/2024 5:44 p.m.

According to a spokesperson from Evraz, all employees of the mill are safe and accounted for.

Evraz said the fire broke out in a building primarily used for staging and storage, and all employees were immediately and safely evacuated. The Pueblo Fire Department remains on scene.

Homes under pre-evacuation due to fire at Evraz

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/5/2024 4:47 p.m.

Editor’s note: A previous update from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) stated that homes on Palo Alto Street were being evacuated. PCSO has corrected those orders to pre-evacuation.

Pre-evacuation warnings are in effect due to a fire at Evraz Steel Mill.

According to PCSO, homes in the 1000-1100 block of Palo Alto Street in the Salt Creek neighborhood are under pre-evacuation.

Evacuees needing a place to go can head to the Reception Center at 1650 Cooper Place.

PCSO asks drivers not to stop on I-25 near the Evraz fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Smoke visible from fire at Evraz Steel mill in Pueblo

FRIDAY 4/5/2024 3:52 p.m.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking the community not to call 911 unless you see flames, after a second fire broke out in Pueblo at the Evraz Steel Mill.

Earlier on Friday, the Vision Hills Fire broke out near Overton Road, forcing evacuations due to high winds and fire danger.

Vision Hills Fire at 52 acres, 20% contained

PCSO posted about the Evraz fire just before 3:45 p.m. on Friday, April 5, and said dark smoke is blowing north.

The smoke is visible throughout Pueblo, PCSO said, though the sheriff’s office asks that community members refrain from calling 911 about fires unless they see active flames.

