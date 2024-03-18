Homes in Tazewell County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for December shows that potential buyers and sellers in Tazewell County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $149,950.

The median home sold for $159,950, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means December, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 6.7% from November.

Compared to December 2022, the median home sale price was up 23% at $159,950 compared to $130,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.pjstar.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $159,450 median selling price in Tazewell County was up 6.3% in December from $149,950 the month prior. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 19.4% from a median of $133,500.

Two single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 13.2% in sales price during December to a median of $180,000 from $158,950 in November. Compared to December 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 125% from $80,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during December.

In December, the number of recorded sales in Tazewell County dropped by 10.1% since December 2022 from 189 to 170. All residential home sales totaled to $52.3 million.

In Illinois, homes sold at a median of $260,000 during December, up 2% from $255,000 in November. There were 9,774 recorded sales across the state during December, down 4.4% from 10,219 recorded sales in December 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Illinois increased by 14.6% from $3.3 billion in November to $3.7 billion this December.

Out of all residential home sales in Illinois, 3.99% of homes sold for at least $1 million in December, down from 7.37% in December 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Illinois increased by 0.9% from a median of $253,542 in November to $255,782 in December. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 4.4% from $245,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 1.6% from a median of $256,850 in November to $260,916 during December. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 1.1% from the median of $258,211 in December 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Homes in Tazewell County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here