Homes in Taylor County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for December shows that potential buyers and sellers in Taylor County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $213,918.

The median home sold for $206,359, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means December, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 3.5% from November.

Compared to December 2022, the median home sale price was up 0.7% at $206,359 compared to $205,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.reporternews.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $206,359 median selling price in Taylor County was down 3.5% in December from $213,918 the month prior. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 0.9% from a median of $208,300.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

In December, the number of recorded sales in Taylor County dropped by 18% since December 2022 from 245 to 201. All residential home sales totaled to $26 million.

In Texas, homes sold at a median of $306,179 during December, up 0.7% from $304,125 in November. There were 30,416 recorded sales across the state during December, down 11.4% from 34,334 recorded sales in December 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Texas increased by 6% from $5 billion in November to $5.3 billion this December.

Out of all residential home sales in Texas, 0.08% of homes sold for at least $1 million in December, the same as December 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Texas increased by 0.3% from a median of $305,664 in November to $306,515 in December. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 0.6% from $304,724.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 2.4% from a median of $283,750 in November to $290,500 during December. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 3.5% from the median of $301,115 in December 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

