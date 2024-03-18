Homes in San Bernardino County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for December shows that potential buyers and sellers in San Bernardino County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $475,000.

The median home sold for $454,500, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means December, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 4.3% from November.

Compared to December 2022, the median home sale price was down 0.1% at $454,500 compared to $455,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.vvdailypress.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $436,166 median selling price in San Bernardino County was down 0.9% in December from $440,000 the month prior. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 1.4% from a median of $430,000.

One hundred thirty-four single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 134 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 4.5% in sales price during December to a median of $600,250 from $574,250 in November. Compared to December 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 1.1% from $594,000. Thirty-five​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 14 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

In December, the number of recorded sales in San Bernardino County dropped by 3.8% since December 2022 from 1,957 to 1,883. All residential home sales totaled to $1.7 billion.

In California, homes sold at a median of $700,000 during December, down 2.1% from $714,899 in November. There were 20,462 recorded sales across the state during December, down 8.9% from 22,456 recorded sales in December 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in California decreased by 3.7% from $30.5 billion in November to $29.4 billion this December.

Out of all residential home sales in California, 29.93% of homes sold for at least $1 million in December, up from 27.45% in December 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across California decreased by 2.8% from a median of $720,381 in November to $700,000 in December. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 5.7% from $662,034.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 0.2% from a median of $695,390 in November to $693,858 during December. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 0.9% from the median of $687,760 in December 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

