Homes in Plymouth County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for December shows that potential buyers and sellers in Plymouth County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $550,000.

The median home sold for $530,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means December, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 3.6% from November.

Compared to December 2022, the median home sale price was up 10.2% at $530,000 compared to $481,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.enterprisenews.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $540,000 median selling price in Plymouth County was down 4.4% in December from $565,000 the month prior. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 8.1% from a median of $499,400.

Thirty-one single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 49 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 4.2% in sales price during December to a median of $440,000 from $459,500 in November. Compared to December 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 12.8% from $390,000. Six​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 11 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

In December, the number of recorded sales in Plymouth County dropped by 29.9% since December 2022 from 548 to 384. All residential home sales totaled to $370.1 million.

In Massachusetts, homes sold at a median of $529,916 during December, down 4.8% from $556,673 in November. There were 4,580 recorded sales across the state during December, down 69.5% from 14,990 recorded sales in December 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Massachusetts decreased by 0.5% from $3.6 billion in November to $3.6 billion this December.

Out of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 13.65% of homes sold for at least $1 million in December, up from 10.43% in December 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Massachusetts decreased by 6.9% from a median of $580,000 in November to $540,000 in December. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 11.3% from $485,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 1% from a median of $500,000 in November to $495,000 during December. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 17.9% from the median of $420,000 in December 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

