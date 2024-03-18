Homes in Lenawee County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for December shows that potential buyers and sellers in Lenawee County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $165,000.

The median home sold for $190,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means December, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 15.2% from November.

Compared to December 2022, the median home sale price was down 7.2% at $190,000 compared to $204,800.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.lenconnect.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $190,000 median selling price in Lenawee County was up 15.2% in December from $165,000 the month prior. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 7.2% from a median of $204,800.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 23% in sales price during December to a median of $238,700 from $310,000 in November. Compared to December 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 16.7% from $204,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during December.

In December, the number of recorded sales in Lenawee County dropped by 8.2% since December 2022 from 110 to 101. All residential home sales totaled to $22.4 million.

In Michigan, homes sold at a median of $219,984 during December, down 0.7% from $221,597 in November. There were 7,518 recorded sales across the state during December, down 17.1% from 9,065 recorded sales in December 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Michigan decreased by 38.6% from $3.2 billion in November to $2 billion this December.

Out of all residential home sales in Michigan, 1.33% of homes sold for at least $1 million in December, down from 1.42% in December 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Michigan decreased by 1.5% from a median of $213,191 in November to $210,000 in December. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 7.1% from $196,090.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 7.1% from a median of $280,000 in November to $260,000 during December. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 4% from the median of $250,000 in December 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

