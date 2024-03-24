Homes in Lafayette Parish sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for December shows that potential buyers and sellers in Lafayette Parish saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $210,000.

The median home sold for $220,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means December, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 4.8% from November.

Compared to December 2022, the median home sale price was up 3.3% at $220,000 compared to $213,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.theadvertiser.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $225,000 median selling price in Lafayette Parish was up 2.3% in December from $220,000 the month prior. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 3.7% from a median of $217,000.

Three single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 2.4% in sales price during December to a median of $130,000 from $127,000 in November. Compared to December 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 2% from $127,500. One​ condominium or townhouse sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to zero recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

In December, the number of recorded sales in Lafayette Parish dropped by 12.9% since December 2022 from 217 to 189. All residential home sales totaled to $47.3 million.

In Louisiana, homes sold at a median of $206,820 during December, up 0.7% from $205,333 in November. There were 2,618 recorded sales across the state during December, down 11.8% from 2,967 recorded sales in December 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Louisiana decreased by 1.4% from $708.7 million in November to $698.7 million this December.

Out of all residential home sales in Louisiana, 1.83% of homes sold for at least $1 million in December, down from 1.85% in December 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Louisiana the same as $210,000 in November. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 0.4% from $210,916.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 2.9% from a median of $175,000 in November to $180,000 during December. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 4.4% from the median of $172,500 in December 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Homes in Lafayette Parish sold for higher prices recently: See how much here