Homes in Duval County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for December shows that potential buyers and sellers in Duval County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $285,000.

The median home sold for $340,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means December, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 19.3% from November.

Compared to December 2022, the median home sale price was up 15.3% at $340,000 compared to $295,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $350,000 median selling price in Duval County was up 19% in December from $294,000 the month prior. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 14.8% from a median of $305,000.

Three hundred fifty-six single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 89 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 6.5% in sales price during December to a median of $221,500 from $237,000 in November. Compared to December 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 9.9% from $201,500. Eleven​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to nine recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

In December, the number of recorded sales in Duval County dropped by 14.8% since December 2022 from 1,544 to 1,316. All residential home sales totaled to $5.9 billion.

In Florida, homes sold at a median of $381,036 during December, up 1.6% from $375,000 in November. There were 26,458 recorded sales across the state during December, down 11% from 29,710 recorded sales in December 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Florida increased by 76.1% from $14.5 billion in November to $25.5 billion this December.

Out of all residential home sales in Florida, 11.64% of homes sold for at least $1 million in December, up from 7.87% in December 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Florida increased by 1.7% from a median of $400,000 in November to $406,803 in December. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 5.7% from $384,999.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 2.1% from a median of $305,105 in November to $311,470 during December. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 9.8% from the median of $283,600 in December 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

