Homes Destroyed, Trees Toppled Like Bowling Pins in Wake of Deadly Arkansas Storms

Striking aerial footage shot over communities in Arkansas showed the devastation wrought by powerful, tornado-packing storms that struck over the weekend.

Aviator Brady Brooks took to the skies over Rogers and Decatur on May 26, with his video showing destroyed homes and whole bunches of trees toppled like bowling pins by the powerful storms.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa reported that damage consistent with a powerful tornado was surveyed around Decatur.

The city of Rogers, meanwhile, experienced “widespread damage.”

At least 19 people died across several states during the bad weather, with Arkansas Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying at least eight of those were in Arkansas. Credit: Brady Brooks via Storyful

