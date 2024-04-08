Homeowners still without power, facing cleanup after wind storm

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Neighborhoods across the Front Range are still without electricity Sunday evening as Xcel Energy crews work to restore power after damaging winds ripped through the state.

In addition to the 55,000 customers whose electric service was turned off Saturday afternoon as a public safety measure, Xcel Energy said about 100,000 additional customers also have power outages caused by the high winds.

Multiple fires break out due to downed trees, powerlines amid strong winds





Rick Kelly, a Wheat Ridge resident, said he hasn’t had power for hours.

“I lost power about 8 o’clock last night and it’s been out ever since,” Kelly said. “I slept in this outfit, with my ski gloves too. It was only 55 degrees in there all night long.”

The high winds uprooted two trees that crashed into a power line in Kelly’s neighborhood.

“Xcel has been communicating back and forth and I’ve just been giving them one-word replies, ‘power out’, ‘no it’s not restored’ and I imagine it’s going to be several more hours, especially with all the stuff going on here,” Kelly said.

Downed trees, power lines, fences and even soccer goals paint the picture of a windy weekend in Colorado.

Photos: Extreme winds wreak havoc across Denver, the Front Range

Homeowners in Lakewood like John Patterson are now facing a lengthy clean-up.

“It’s about a 40-foot spruce tree,” Patterson said. “Been here at least 20 years and it didn’t wake me up because the wind was so loud, but big surprise this morning. The joys of home ownership.”

Patterson said his tree came toppling down just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.





Xcel Energy crews have been out assessing the damage and working to restore power. The company said the restoration process will take time and could extend into Monday or even longer.

